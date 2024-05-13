Kentucky's 2024-25 SEC Men's Basketball opponents released

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — As head basketball coach Mark Pope's inaugural year kicks off, we learn where the Wildcats will play their Southeastern Conference opponents. This season also marks the introduction of the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma into the SEC. Kentucky will hit the road for both of those games.

Alabama, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt will be this season’s home-home matches.

HOME



Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

LSU

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

AWAY



Alabama

Georgia

Mississippi State

Missouri

Ole Miss

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Vanderbilt

The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville, Tenn., as Bridgestone Arena will host the event from March 12-16, 2025.

