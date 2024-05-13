Watch Now
Kentucky's 2024-25 SEC Men's Basketball opponents released

Conference play tips off on Saturday, January 4, and runs through Saturday, March 8.
2024-25 UK BASKETBALL SEC Opponents.png
Posted at 3:04 PM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 15:07:50-04

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — As head basketball coach Mark Pope's inaugural year kicks off, we learn where the Wildcats will play their Southeastern Conference opponents. This season also marks the introduction of the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma into the SEC. Kentucky will hit the road for both of those games.

Alabama, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt will be this season’s home-home matches.

HOME

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Auburn
  • Florida
  • LSU
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas A&M
  • Vanderbilt

AWAY

  • Alabama
  • Georgia
  • Mississippi State
  • Missouri
  • Ole Miss
  • Oklahoma
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Vanderbilt

The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville, Tenn., as Bridgestone Arena will host the event from March 12-16, 2025.

