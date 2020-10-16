Kentucky's games vs. Missouri and Georgia rescheduled due to COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The dates of two of Kentucky's football games have been flip-flopped as a result of the SEC adjusting its football schedule. The schedule adjustment comes as a result of the postponement of two other SEC games originally scheduled for October 17 due to positive tests and quarantine of individuals related to COVID-19.

Kentucky's football game at Missouri, originally scheduled for Oct. 31, has been rescheduled to Oct. 24. Kentucky's game at home against Georgia, originally scheduled for Oct. 24, has been rescheduled for Oct. 31.

On Monday it was announced that, due to positive tests and quarantine in the Vanderbilt football program, the Vanderbilt at Missouri game of Oct. 17 is rescheduled for Dec. 12.

On Wednesday it was announced that, due to positive tests and quarantine in the Florida football program, the LSU at Florida game of Oct. 17 is rescheduled for Dec. 12. In addition, due to an extended pause of team activities for the Florida football program at the advice of health officials, the Missouri at Florida game originally scheduled for Oct. 24 is rescheduled for Oct. 31 and will be televised on the SEC Network Alternate channel at 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT.

A full list of SEC Football Schedule Adjustments is below: