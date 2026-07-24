Kentucky’s Heard, Rodriguez Earn Preseason All-SEC Honors from Media

Kentucky offensive lineman Lance Heard and tight end Willie Rodriguez have been recognized among the Southeastern Conference’s top returning players, earning preseason All-SEC honors in voting conducted by members of the media ahead of the 2026 season.

Heard was selected to the preseason All-SEC Second Team, while Rodriguez earned a spot on the preseason All-SEC Third Team.

The recognition adds to a growing list of preseason accolades for both Wildcats as first-year head coach Will Stein prepares for his inaugural season in Lexington.

Heard, a senior left tackle, arrived at Kentucky after previous stops at LSU and Tennessee. The 6-foot-6 Louisiana native has appeared in 35 career games with 24 starts and has allowed just three sacks during his collegiate career. He started all 12 games at left tackle for Tennessee in 2025.

Rodriguez, a junior from Taylor Mill, Kentucky, emerged as one of the Wildcats’ most reliable offensive weapons last season. He started seven games and finished with 23 receptions for 310 yards and one touchdown. His best performance came at Vanderbilt, where he recorded a career-high six catches for 78 yards. Those six receptions were the most by a Kentucky tight end in a game since C.J. Conrad accomplished the feat in 2015.

Both players have received preseason recognition from multiple outlets during the offseason. Heard was previously named a second-team preseason All-SEC selection by Athlon Sports, while Rodriguez earned third-team honors. Kentucky opens the 2026 season Sept. 5 at Kroger Field against Youngstown State.

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