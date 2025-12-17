Kentucky's Kassie O'Brien becomes first Wildcat to win AVCA National Freshman of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky volleyball setter Kassie O'Brien made program history Wednesday, becoming the first Wildcat ever to earn American Volleyball Coaches' Association National Freshman of the Year honors.

The freshman from Katy, Texas, has been instrumental in Kentucky's perfect 15-0 Southeastern Conference record, outright championship and SEC Tournament title this season.

"This is an incredible honor for Kassie and a testament to her exceptional talent and hard work," Kentucky head coach Craig Skinner said.

O'Brien is averaging 11.02 assists per set this season and has elevated her play during the NCAA Tournament, posting 13.15 assists per set while helping Kentucky achieve a .345 hitting efficiency in postseason play.

Her 1,190 assists this season put her within reach of Kentucky's top-10 single-season record. She needs just 28 more assists to surpass Emma Grome's 1,218 from 2021.

In four NCAA Tournament matches, O'Brien has recorded 171 assists along with three digs per set and 0.54 blocks per set, with all seven blocks coming as block assists.

O'Brien also earned second-team AVCA All-American recognition Wednesday morning, making her the first Kentucky player to receive AVCA All-American honors as a freshman since Grome in 2021.

The accolades come as Kentucky prepares for the NCAA Volleyball Final Four, where the top-seeded Wildcats will face third-seeded Wisconsin Thursday at approximately 9 p.m. ET on ESPN at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The winner will advance to Sunday's national championship match at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.