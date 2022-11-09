Watch Now
Kentucky's own Reed Sheppard signs to play basketball at the University of Kentucky

Reed Sheppard. Kentucky MBB Recruit. Grace Bradley | UK Athletics
Posted at 3:57 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 16:08:55-05

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — North Laurel shooting guard Reed Sheppard has officially signed to play basketball at the University of Kentucky!

Sheppard signed in November of 2021 and is currently ranked 22nd in the Rivals class of 2023 rankings.

The London, Kentucky native received 13 total offers and chose UK over the University of Louisville, Indiana University, the University of Iowa, and the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

