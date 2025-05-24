Kentucky’s Tyler Bell Headed to USA Baseball

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky shortstop Tyler Bell has been invited to USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team Training Camp, joining a list of UK greats who have previously donned the Stars and Stripes. He will be one of the youngest players to participate.

The Frankfort, Illinois native is the first UK player selected since star left-handed pitcher Zack Thompson.

Bell has etched his name all over UK’s freshman records list and has gotten stronger as the season has progressed. He has reached base safely in 51 of 53 career games (he has started every game this season), including of the first 27. He has hits in 16 of his last 18 games and is second on the team with 17 multi-hit games. He also is the first freshman since at least 2005 to have two four-hit games.

His 10 home runs this season ties the freshman school record set by Chris Gonzalez in 1993. He also ranks among the top five in RBI, runs, extra base hits, stolen bases and slugging percentage.

He has had just four errors in 201 chances, a .980 fielding percentage. He is the only Wildcat to bat over .300 in conference play at .318 and led the team in doubles, home runs, RBI and slugging percentage in those games.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will feature 56 of the premier non-draft-eligible college players for a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 29-July 3. USA Baseball will name the final Collegiate National Team following Training Camp on July 3.

The first game will be held at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis at 5:35 p.m. ET, the next three games will be played at USA Baseball’s National Training Complex in Cary at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the series finale will be hosted at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville at 6:35 p.m. ET. The Collegiate National Team will play in the 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series in various locations across Japan on July 8-13. The remaining players from the Collegiate National Team Training Camp will play in a Fourth of July game against the Appalachian League Select Team at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis at 6:35 p.m. ET.

Wildcats to be selected by USA Baseball

2025 – Tyler Bell, SS2018 – Zack Thompson

2016 – Evan White

2013 – Austin Cousino

2012 – Austin Cousino

1999 – John Wilson

1996 – Chad Green

1989 – Billy White

1986 – Tom Deller

1986 – Terry Shumpert

