Koby Brea Joins Kentucky Basketball (5-01-24)

Posted at 8:05 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 20:05:01-04
Kentucky Basketball adds Dayton sharp shooter Koby Brea to the roster as Mark Pope and his meme-savvy staff stay hot on the recruiting trail. Plus, hear from Baseball's head coach Nick Mingione ahead of the pivotal weekend series with the second-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. And the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame welcomed two new members with Wildcat ties.

