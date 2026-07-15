La Familia makes roster changes ahead of Saturday's opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — The Basketball Tournament, better known as TBT, begins on Saturday, and La Familia made a pair of roster moves on Wednesday.

The Wildcats learned that former Kentucky guard Quade Green (2017–18) will no longer play for La Familia this summer. He will be replaced by former Kentucky big man Marcus Lee (2013–16).

La Familia's roster as of July 15: