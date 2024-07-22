"La Familia" returns to Rupp Arena Tuesday | How to watch

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nearly a dozen Kentucky men's basketball alumni returned to Rupp Arena this weekend for the opening rounds of "The Basketball Tournament," and the Cats came out on top. With the pair of wins, the former Wildcats have advanced to the Round of 16 Lexington Regional Final.

That's where La Familia will face the No. 1 seed, Herd That (Marshall alumni) this Tuesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET. The game will also air live on FS1.

FINAL | La Familia advances to the Region final with an 81-64 victory. They’ll face Herd That Tuesday at 9pm here at Rupp Arena. Kanter ended the game with a 3 and once again leads all scorers with 26 pts and 9 reb #BBN pic.twitter.com/kx7wxdLqZz — Eli Gehn (@EliGehnTV) July 21, 2024

Tuesday's winner will advance to quarterfinals, which will be played next weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Wildcats say they're eager to enjoy the home court advantage one final time, which means they need Big Blue Nation's help in packing Rupp! There is now an exclusive buy 1, get 1 free ticket offer with code FAMILIA. (Click "Unlock" and enter in promo code to see promo pricing)

Aaron Harrison taking pics and signing autographs an hour out from La Familia’s TBT matchup at Rupp Arena #BBN pic.twitter.com/WEyKsEIekl — Eli Gehn (@EliGehnTV) July 19, 2024

Tickets start at $7, and can be purchased using the link below:

BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE TICKETS

FULL REGIONAL SCHEDULE

BBN Tonight

For more on UK Athletics, join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight on the official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18.