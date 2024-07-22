Watch Now
"La Familia" returns to Rupp Arena Tuesday | How to watch

"The Basketball Tournament" regional final features the UK basketball alumni team vs. Marshall's "Herd That" | Buy 1, Get 1 ticket deal offered now
Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Daniel Orton. Jon Hood. Andrew Harrison. Twany Beckham. Tyler Ulis. Nate Sestina. Sam Malone. Willie Cauley-Stein. James Young. Eric Bledsoe. Brennan Canada. Aaron Harrison. Kerem Kanter. | LaFamilia beat Ballers 82-56 in the TBT.
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jul 22, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nearly a dozen Kentucky men's basketball alumni returned to Rupp Arena this weekend for the opening rounds of "The Basketball Tournament," and the Cats came out on top. With the pair of wins, the former Wildcats have advanced to the Round of 16 Lexington Regional Final.

That's where La Familia will face the No. 1 seed, Herd That (Marshall alumni) this Tuesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET. The game will also air live on FS1.

Tuesday's winner will advance to quarterfinals, which will be played next weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Wildcats say they're eager to enjoy the home court advantage one final time, which means they need Big Blue Nation's help in packing Rupp! There is now an exclusive buy 1, get 1 free ticket offer with code FAMILIA. (Click "Unlock" and enter in promo code to see promo pricing)

Tickets start at $7, and can be purchased using the link below:

