Lance Ware enters the transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — After three seasons with Kentucky, Lance Ware announces on Instagram he has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal and explore his options to finish his collegiate career.

The 6'9" forward played in 28 games, starting in six of them, bringing energy and rebounds with almost every game entry. He averaged 9.8 minutes for the season.

The south Jersey native shared, "Being a member of the Big Blue family has been a dream come true and I'll forever say, How about those Cats?'"

Lance has gotten better every year. He’s an exceptional leader & as good a teammate as I’ve ever coached. He knows he is welcome to return if he doesn’t find the opportunity he’s looking for.



Lance is Ellen’s favorite player, so I’m really not looking forward to telling her the… https://t.co/K8iIUkpkwl — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 4, 2023

