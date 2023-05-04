Watch Now
Lance Ware enters the transfer portal

Elliott Hess
Lance Ware. Kentucky loses to Kansas 77-68. Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
Posted at 10:54 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 11:02:02-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — After three seasons with Kentucky, Lance Ware announces on Instagram he has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal and explore his options to finish his collegiate career.

The 6'9" forward played in 28 games, starting in six of them, bringing energy and rebounds with almost every game entry. He averaged 9.8 minutes for the season.

The south Jersey native shared, "Being a member of the Big Blue family has been a dream come true and I'll forever say, How about those Cats?'"

