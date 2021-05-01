Landon Young selected by the New Orleans Saints at pick 206

LEX18 — Landon Young has found a home in the National Football League. The former Kentucky lineman is heading to the New Orleans Saints after being selected in the 6th round as the 206th overall pick.

Young, a Kentucky native, was one of the BBN's favorites throughout his time in Lexington. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle appeared in 49 career games, including 24 consecutive starts at left tackle. As a senior, Young consistently brought in awards, including two SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors. He was also named to the second-team All-SEC team by the Associated Press and college football expert Phil Steele, third-team All-SEC by Pro Football Focus, All-Bowl team by the AP and ESPN, and was a finalst for the Pop Warner College Football Award.

The former Wildcat impressed NFL Scouts at Pro Day with 34 reps on the bench press and all of his skills tests. Young's former teammate Kash Daniel, who now works as an analyst for the UK Sports Network and a contributor on BBN Tonight, credited Young's "farm strength!" to his Pro Day success.

After playing in all 11 games in 2020, Young graded at 89 percent, did not miss an assignment, and led the "Big Blue Wall" in knockdown blocks with 56 in total. By the end of the season, Young had racked up 163 blocks at the point of attack. He also served as one of 10 captains on the UK football team last season.

Young fostered an inspirational and everlasting bond with his former O-line coach, the late John Schlarman. Young honored his coach following Schlarman's passing by wearing No. 65 against Vanderbilt last season. He's repeatedly talked about the impact Coach Schlarman had on his life - not just his football career.

Landon Young won SEC Lineman of the Week after wearing Coach Schlarman's jersey number on Saturday, but he says the credit still belongs to his coach.



"I wanted that game to be for him... and it's still never going to be enough to thank him for everything he's done in my life." pic.twitter.com/H2hGlZK9wA — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 17, 2020

