Leah Edmond's fundraiser, honoring John Schlarman

LEX18 — Former Kentucky volleyball star Leah Edmond is currently playing professional volleyball and is dedicating her season to UK's late offensive line coach, John Schlarman.

Edmond's professional league, Athletes Unlimited, has a program called Athlete Causes. In partnership with The Give Lively Foundation, 50 percent of Edmond's end-of-season bonus will be donated to a cause of her choosing. She is competing for the Choloangiocarcinoma Foundation, which is devoted to the form of cancer that claimed Coach Schlarman's life last fall.

Additionally, she is raising money to grow her final contribution to the organization.

As of March 3, 2021, Leah has already raised over $1,300 thanks to the generosity of the Big Blue Nation. But she's not done yet! You can still donate to the cause to help her reach her fundraising goal by texting LEAH4CCF to 44-321 or clicking the link here.

Edmond raises money for Schlarman (3-3-21)

"Coach Schlarman embodied everything you’d want to be as a person in athletics. He cared for his players not only on the field but off. And even while going through his toughest battle he gave his all for them," Edmond tweeted. "Him and Ms. LeeAnne supported me throughout my career at Kentucky and it meant the world to me. So, I want to thank them in this way."

Founded in 2006, the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation is a global 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to find a cure and improve the quality of life for those affected by cholangiocarcinoma. Learn more at https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/.

You can find out where to watch Edmond's games via Athletes Unlimited’s national broadcast schedule here.

Edmond caught up with LEX18 anchor Angie Beavin on a recent episode of BBN Tonight. You can watch their full conversation here: