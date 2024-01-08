Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Legendary UK quarterback Tim Couch elected to College Football Hall of Fame

COUCH
ED REINKE/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch says a quick prayer as he watches teammate Kio Sanford scamper down the field for an 80-yard touchdown after taking a pass from Couch in the third quarter against Louisville, Saturday, Aug. 30, 1997, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky won the game 38-24. Couch passed for 398 yards, completing 36 of 50 attempts with four touchdown passes and one interception. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
COUCH
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 16:51:33-05

ATLANTA, Ga. (LEX 18) — Tim Couch, an All-American and record-setting quarterback for the University of Kentucky football team, has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame made the announcement Monday afternoon on ESPN.

Couch was the quarterback at Kentucky from 1996-'98 before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns as the No. 1 pick in 1999.

After splitting time during his freshman season, Couch broke out as one of the nation's top quarterbacks his sophomore year. Couch was named first-team All-American and consensus SEC Player of the Year in his final season.

During his three seasons in Lexington, Couch completed 795 passes on 1,184 attempts for 8,435 yards and 74 touchdowns. He ended his college career with seven NCAA records, 14 SEC records, and 26 school records.

Couch will be inducted at the annual National Football Foundation Awards Dinner on December 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18