Legendary UK quarterback Tim Couch elected to College Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTA, Ga. (LEX 18) — Tim Couch, an All-American and record-setting quarterback for the University of Kentucky football team, has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame made the announcement Monday afternoon on ESPN.

Couch was the quarterback at Kentucky from 1996-'98 before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns as the No. 1 pick in 1999.

After splitting time during his freshman season, Couch broke out as one of the nation's top quarterbacks his sophomore year. Couch was named first-team All-American and consensus SEC Player of the Year in his final season.

During his three seasons in Lexington, Couch completed 795 passes on 1,184 attempts for 8,435 yards and 74 touchdowns. He ended his college career with seven NCAA records, 14 SEC records, and 26 school records.

Couch will be inducted at the annual National Football Foundation Awards Dinner on December 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.