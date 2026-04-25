Lions Select Kentucky WR Kendrick Law in Fifth Round

Former Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law heard his name called Saturday afternoon when the Detroit Lions selected him with the 168th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Law hauled in 53 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns in 2025. He impressed at the NFL Combine where he posted a 4.45-second 40-yard dash time and 21 reps on the bench press. Law had phenomenal explosion testing with a great broad jump number and a 42-inch vertical.

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