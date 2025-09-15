Live from Kroger Field: 'BBN Gameday' full episode

Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer are live from Kroger Field to preview UK football vs. Eastern Michigan and celebrate the 5-year anniversary of BBN Tonight and BBN Gameday.

They'll kick things off by discussing the ongoing quarterback conversation, ahead of what looks to be Cutter Boley's first start of the season. Plus, hear from one of the leaders on the defense regarding some early "growing pains" and what the Cats are doing to get them corrected this week.

Keith and Maggie are also revealing their five favorite moments from the past five years, as well as looking back at some of the best moments in recent UK Athletics history.

UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart sat down with Maggie earlier this week to discuss the show's anniversary and what makes the partnership between LEX 18, UK Athletics and JMI Sports unique.

Then, get your confetti, balloons and desserts ready... It is a party, after all! We also have more information on our official tailgate and where you can find us before kick off.

