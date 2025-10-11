Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Big Blue Madness 2025

The "BBN Tonight" crew keeps you updated as Kentucky kicks off basketball season
Maggie Davis
This article will be updated as the evening unfolds.

Big Blue Nation, rejoice. Big Blue Madness has arrived, which means Kentucky basketball season is upon us.

The Wildcats tipped off the 2025 season Saturday night with the program's annual tradition, as the men's and women's programs took over a sold-out Rupp Arena.

The day started in the Central Bank Center, with the first "BBN United Fan Fest," featuring Mark Pope, Kenny Brooks and members of both squads. Former head coach Tubby Smith also made an appearance, as did multiple former Wildcats.

BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton covered the event:

Throughout the afternoon, Coach Pope broke down game film for the fans in attendance while Coach Brooks participated in a panel with Tubby Smith.

The area was filled with National Championship trophies, multiple-iterations of Kentucky uniforms, games, vendors, booths and even tattoo artists.

While Fan Fest was wrapping up in the exhibit halls, Big Blue Nation began making its way into the arena. Thanks to everyone who came by our BBN Tonight booth for our giveaways!

Simultaneously, the Wildcats also began to make their way into the building, entering via the "blue carpet."

BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer and Noah Cierzan covered the star-studded, highly-fashionable and suspiciously-denim entrances:

The evening "officially" started at 6 p.m. with the women's team's introduction. Several players showed off their best dance moves, while others took selfies or high-fived the student section.

Head Coach Kenny Brooks took to the stage after a hype video of him breaking vinyl records, representing the records Kentucky women's basketball broke in his first season at the helm.

Former Wildcat and recently-inducted UK Athletics Hall of Famer Makayla Epps voiced the video, then joined Coach Brooks on the stage to urge fans to continue supporting the Cats this season.

Brooks then gave a short speech, thanking the fans for being "this damn good" last season and promising them an even-better 2025.

“ We have the best fans in the country, and with you, we really feel like anything is possible," Brooks said. "We won't stop until we're National Champions."

The team then participated in a few game-show style contests, including tic-tac-toe, before embarking on the annual 3-point contest.

It came down to Liberty transfer Asia Boone and returner Amelia Hassett.

Hassett had been here before: she'd also advanced to the contest's finals last season, before falling in the finals to then-senior guard Dazia Lawrence.

This year, she would not be denied.

Then, it was time for attention to shift to the men's team.

Introductions included Jasper Johnson's choreographed dance, Brandon Garrison carrying his young son, Kentucky native and winner of The Voice Jordan Smith singing a live edition of "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive" with Trent Noah.

Each Wildcat brought something unique, and Big Blue Nation was at its best just in time for the head coach to make his arrival, too.

Pope ascended from behind the stage, followed immediately by former Wildcat and Big Blue Madness icon, John Wall.

Pope introduced additional former Wildcats, including Jaxson Robinson and Ron Mercer.

We'll have a full report from Madness Saturday night on LEX 18 News at 11, as well as on Monday's episode of BBN Tonight.

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

