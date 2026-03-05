Living the Dream: Zach Tow's Senior Spotlight

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Zach Tow is living a classic Kentucky dream.

The Madisonville native has spent the past two years in the UK men's basketball uniform, but he's spent his entire life as a Wildcat.

In fact, he enrolled at UK as a freshman with no inkling he'd ever be on the basketball team; he'd given up the game, except for a few intramural appearances, because he'd rather earn a degree from the state's flagship institution than say "goodbye" to the university he'd been following and rooting for his entire life.

Turns out, he could do both.

Courtesy: Zach Tow

Tow's true blue dreams did eventually come true. Just not in the typical way.

"I was actually living in the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house," Tow laughs about now, saying he'd attended a handful of games as a student but had never stepped foot into the team's practice facility, the Joe Craft Center.

The former First Team All-Region player for Madisonville North Hopkins High School threw his name into the hat, anyway, and earned an invite to tryouts for the brand-new head coach, Mark Pope.

Then, he was invited back. Again. And again.

"Of course I wanted it but just being in here, playing pickup at six in the morning with the chance of doing it is really cool," Tow told BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis.

Elliott Hess | UK Athletics Mark Pope. Zach Tow. Kentucky beat Tennessee Tech 104-54.

Those tryouts finally gave way to a spot on the roster, and the Kentucky kid's biggest claim-to-fame is no longer fraternity president. Now, he's a Wildcat for life.

As if he wasn't already.

"I’ll tell my kids about the experience I’ve had here. I’ll keep the shoes, the suits, the jerseys. Being able to go back and look, like I got to be part of this prestigious program," Tow said.

"I love Kentucky. I’m Kentucky through-and-through."

Elliott Hess | UK Athletics Zach Tow. Team. Kentucky beats North Carolina Central 103-67.

Throughout his two years with the program, Tow totaled just a handful of in-game experiences, but he's earned memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.

He talks with Davis ahead of his senior night, where he'll be joined by his parents, siblings and extended family. Watching from above will be his Grandpa, another lifelong Kentucky fan, who got to see his grandson go from the driveway to the biggest stage.

How's that for living the dream?

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

BBN Tonight

Maggie Davis will continue to spotlight each senior on this year's Kentucky men's basketball roster throughout the week, leading up to UK's final home game of the regular season. The Cats host the Florida Gators on Saturday, March 7th at 4 p.m., with the seniors set to be honored before tipoff.