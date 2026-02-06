LOOK: Converse, Nike release Kentucky Denim "CONS BLUE" Sneakers

LEXINGTON, Ky. — To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Kentucky men's basketball's 1996 National Championship team, Nike and Converse have come together to get this year's group of Wildcats, as well as fans of all generations, back in Kentucky blue.

Blue jeans, that is.

The memorably denim-dripped Wildcats earned legendary status, as the talent-loaded team dominated every round of the Big Dance, ultimately cementing its winning legacy in the team’s iconic and unforgettable denim look.

30 years later, the program welcomes the return of the Converse CONS BLUE “Kentucky Denim” sneakers and apparel.

BBN Tonight debuted the sneakers in the studio Friday afternoon:

Maggie Davis Converse CONS BLUE in "Kentucky Denim"

Once a performance sneaker, and now a lifestyle basketball retro, the CONS BLUE sneaker stays authentic and accurate to the original.

It boasts the vintage white as a base and the classic blue textured denim accent throughout the upper and tongue.

LEX 18

The collection also includes replica matching jersey sets, both home and away sets with a denim-inspired aesthetic.

The Converse CONS BLUE “Kentucky Denim” will initially release at hometown shoe boutique Oneness in Lexington on February 28. It will later release on Converse.com, Nike SNKRS app and through select retailers on March 13.

The early celebrations tip off this Saturday, when the Wildcats suit up in matching Nike uniforms reminiscent of 30 years ago - including a special “Must be the denim” PE colorway of the new Nike BOOK2 - to face the Tennessee Volunteers inside Rupp Arena.

The BOOK 2 is Kentucky alumnus Devin Booker’s second signature shoe with Nike, one that is meticulously fine-tuned to perform both on and off court.

Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics Otega Oweh. Andrija Jelavic. Denzel Aberdeen. Men’s basketball Book II’s in denim.

The denim-inspired collection is set to release at later dates.

Converse’s lasting legacy is built off being part of basketball since the beginning, with several iconic moments and influences throughout hoops history. Forever part of the game’s DNA, Converse continues to serve creators on and off the court - being a champion for self-expression through creativity, heritage and culture.

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.