LOOK: Kentucky football's first availability report

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Southeastern Conference's first availability report has been released, and Kentucky has 13 players - with varying degrees of availability - included on the program's initial report.

Under new SEC policy, players must be designated into one of six categories: available, probable (likely to play, barring any setbacks/75 percent chance of playing), questionable (uncertain to play due to injury or condition/50 percent chance of playing), doubtful (unlikely to play due to significant concerns/25 percent chance to play), out (player will not participate in the upcoming game/0 percent chance to play), or game-time decision (final decision will be made closer to the game).

There are six Wildcats listed as "out" for Kentucky vs. South Carolina: Chip Trayanum (running back), Darrion Henry-Young (defensive lineman), Josiah Hayes (defensive lineman), Tavion Gadson (defensive lineman), Courtland Ford (offensive lineman) and Hardley Gilmore IV (wide receiver).

None of these players saw playing time in Kentucky's opening game of the season, nor do they appear on Kentucky's week two depth chart.

The status of “out” is a broad catch-all that covers any reason why a student-athlete is not available to participate in the upcoming game, including, but not limited to, (1) an injury or illness, (2) a suspension imposed by the head coach, institution, conference, or NCAA, (3) an eligibility or legal matter, or (4) a personal or family matter.

Wide receiver Brandon White and linebacker Devin Smith are listed as doubtful; defensive back DJ Waller Jr. is questionable. Waller does appear on UK's depth chart, as a backup to Maxwell Hairston at boundary cornerback.

Josh Kattus (tight end), Keeshawn Silver (defensive lineman), Jamarion Wilcox (running back) and Grant Godfrey (linebacker) are classified as "probable."

Wilcox had two carries for eight yards against Southern Miss in Kentucky's short-and-sweet opening game of the season. Kattus remains on UK's depth chart as a starter at tight end, although he did not see the field in week one.

South Carolina has six players listed on the initial report, linked here.

Every team in the SEC will be required to submit this eligibility report weekly under these new conference regulations. According to the league, these parameters have been designed to "promote the integrity of competition, the well being of student-athletes and institutional staff, and public transparency."

The designations can change throughout the week, as each team will submit an initial availability report Wednesday by 8 p.m. ET, followed by daily updates on Thursday and Friday evening.

On game day, each program must provide one update no later than 90 minute before kickoff. The only permissible statuses on game day are available, out and game-time decision (in cases where coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the player in pre-game warm ups before deciding whether he can participate in the game).

For more on the reporting procedures, click here for the league's full policy. Similar policies will apply to all SEC men's and women's basketball teams and baseball teams starting this season.

These regulations only apply to an upcoming game which features two SEC programs, which is why Kentucky was not required to submit a similar report ahead of the week one matchup against Southern Miss.

Kentucky will host in-conference foe South Carolina this Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff inside Kroger Field and on ABC.