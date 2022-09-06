LOOK: UK Basketball unveils new uniforms

LEXINGTON, Ky. — They're here! Kentucky basketball has unveiled brand-new uniforms for the 2022-23 season.

Here's a look at the new unis, which the Cats will wear at all home games this season:

UK Athletics

Kentucky will open the season in Indianapolis, where they'll take on Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic. UK's first home game of the season is currently set for Nov. 29th against Bellarmine.

Our new home uniforms have arrived 🔥⚪️ pic.twitter.com/uY0Yn0nyLt — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) September 6, 2022

