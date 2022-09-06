Watch Now
LOOK: UK Basketball unveils new uniforms

The Cats will wear the new uniforms during home games this season
Posted at 4:30 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 16:31:31-04

LEXINGTON, Ky.  — They're here! Kentucky basketball has unveiled brand-new uniforms for the 2022-23 season.

Here's a look at the new unis, which the Cats will wear at all home games this season:

Kentucky will open the season in Indianapolis, where they'll take on Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic. UK's first home game of the season is currently set for Nov. 29th against Bellarmine.

