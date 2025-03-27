Looking Back at the KHSAA Sweet 16 with Travis Perry

Before joining the Kentucky Wildcats, Travis Perry made his mark in Rupp Arena history by leading Lyon County to a KHSAA Sweet 16 Championship. Lyon County became the smallest school to win the championship in 40 years. In the title game against Harlan County and fellow future Wildcat Trent Noah, Perry scored 27 points, recorded five assists, and made two steals. He finished his legendary high school career as the state's all-time leading scorer with 5,481 points and was named the Sweet 16 MVP. He reflected on those moments in a conversation with Kinsey Lee.

