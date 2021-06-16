Madison Lilley Finalist for Best Female College Athlete Award

LEX18 — BRISTOL, Conn. – Kentucky Volleyball senior setter Madison Lilley has been announced as a finalist for the Best Female College Athlete Award at ESPN's ESPY Awards. Fan voting plays a major part in selecting a winner.

Her list of accomplishments this season as a Wildcat is lengthy



2020 NCAA National Champion

2020 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player

2020-21 Honda Award winner for volleyball

2020-21 AVCA National Player of the Year

2020-21 AVCA First Team All-American

2020-21 SEC Player of the Year

2020-21 AVCA Region Player of the Year

All-time assists leader at Kentucky

Led the NCAA with 12.37 assists per set

Paced the UK offense to the highest hitting percentage of any team in the NCAA

Senior CLASS Award finalist

Graduated from Kentucky in May with a degree in Integrated Strategic Communication

The 2021 ESPY Awards presented by Capital One will be held July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The event will be televised from The Rooftop At Pier 17 at South Street Seaport, New York City, ESPN's New York City headquarters.

Lilley is one of four finalists, joining Paige Bueckers (UConn women's basketball), Jaelin Howell (Florida State women's soccer) and Odicci Alexander (James Madison softball).

