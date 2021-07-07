Madison Lilley named SEC Athlete of the Year

LEX18 — Madison Lilley's mantel is getting full.

After a record-breaking season for the Kentucky volleyball team, Lilley has been named the Southeastern Conference Female Athlete of the Year. The SEC made the announcement Wednesday, while also naming Alabama football's DeVonta Smith as the conference's Male Athlete of the Year.

Lilley is the first volleyball player to win the award in the conference's history, and she is the second Kentucky Wildcat female athlete to ever earn the prestigious honor.

"We are proud to honor DeVonta and Madison, who not only excelled in the SEC but were also recognized as the best in their sport across the country. They are the ultimate examples of what it means to be a student-athlete in the Southeastern Conference," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a press release. "DeVonta and Madison both were members of national championship teams and recipients of their sport's national player of the year award.

"Each has competed at the highest level of collegiate athletics, benefitted from the world-class support provided by their universities and, through their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence, have reached the pinnacle of collegiate athletic success. Congratulations to DeVonta and Madison and thank you for being part of the SEC!"

As for Lilley's other accomplishments this season, buckle up. It's a long list:

2020 NCAA National Champion

2020 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player

2020-21 AVCA National Player of the Year

2020-21 AVCA First Team All-American

2020-21 SEC Player of the Year

2020-21 AVCA Region Player of the Year

2020-21 Honda Award Winner, Volleyball2020-21 Honda Cup - third place overall

All-time assists leader at Kentucky

Led the NCAA with 12.37 assists per set

Paced the UK offense to the highest hitting percentage of any team in the NCAA

BBN Tonight's CATSPY Award winner - Miss Wildcat, 2020

Senior CLASS Award finalist

Graduated from Kentucky in May with a degree in Integrated Strategic Communication

There's still another award she's hoping to win this off-season.

Lilley has been announced as a finalist for ESPN's Best Female College Athlete Award, which will be presented at the network's annual ESPY Award show later this month. Fan voting plays a major part in selecting a winner. You can vote here through 8 p.m. on July 9th:

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR MADISON LILLEY

Lilley is one of four finalists for the ESPY, joining Paige Bueckers (UConn women's basketball), Jaelin Howell (Florida State women's soccer) and Odicci Alexander (James Madison softball).

