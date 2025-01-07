Maggie Davis named 2024 Kentucky Sportscaster of the Year

LEX 18 — LEX 18 sports reporter and BBN Tonight co-anchor Maggie Davis has been announced as the National Sports Media Association 2024 Kentucky Sportscaster of the Year. The award has been given out annually since 1959, recognizing the best sportscasters across the country.

Davis joins current BBN Tonight co-anchor and LEX 18 Sports Director Keith Farmer (2020) and former LEX 18 sports anchor Mary Jo Perino (2009,2010) as recipients of the award.

Maggie joined the LEX 18 team full-time in September 2020 as an associate producer and multi-media journalist for our nightly UK sports shows, BBN Tonight and BBN Gameday. She was named full-time co-anchor in 2023.

Previously, Maggie worked with LEX 18 as a production intern and sports reporter for the show Hey Kentucky!

The National Sports Media Association, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which seeks to develop educational opportunities for those who are interested in pursuing a career in sports media, through networking, interning, mentoring, and scholarship programs.

The NSMA also honors, preserves and celebrates the diverse legacy of sports media in the United States.

