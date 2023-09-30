Make it Three in a Row! Kentucky 33 Florida 14

[LEX18] — Kentucky won it's 3rd straight against the Florida Gators behind Ray Davis' career day. He had 4 total touchdowns and ran for 280 yards etching his name into the record books, the 3rd most all-time for a Kentucky player in a single game.

As good as the running game was, Kentucky's passing game struggled, seeing multiple dropped or off-target passes. Devin Leary completed 4 of 12 for just 33 yards in the first half.

The Wildcat defense held the Gators to just 7 points in the first half, not surrendering the score until 0:34 seconds remaining in the half. Brad White's unit was aggressive, sacking Florida QB Graham Mertz twice and hitting him often in the half. Trevin Wallace continued his great start to the season with an interception and was a frequent visitor in the Gators backfield.

Reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Week, Maxwell Hairston had another outstanding performance. He led the Wildcats in tackles with 10.

