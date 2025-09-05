Mark and Lee Anne Pope announce "Hoops and Heels" return in 2025

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The ladies of Big Blue Nation can officially dust off their hoops and their heels, as the second-annual "Hoops and Heels event," presented by Hourglass Aesthetics, will make its return this season.

Mark and Lee Anne Pope will host this season's event on Friday, October 3 from 5-7 p.m. ET inside Historic Memorial Coliseum on campus.

Registration is now open.

The cost is $41, plus $9 for “The Assignment," meaning campers will pay a total of $50 to attend.

The event is designed for participants with all levels of basketball knowledge and experience, and it offers an exclusive inside look at the Kentucky men’s basketball program.

Autograph basketballs will be available for purchase during the registration process. Balls will be priced at $50.

Proceeds from this year's event will go to the Markey Cancer Foundation.

Registration will be from 3:30-5 p.m. Participants should enter the main entrance of the Joe Craft Center to register. During registration, participants will be able to watch the team practice. Additional notes and details about the event will be provided in your confirmation email upon registration.

This event is open to participants of any age. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable attire (athletic shoes) and participate in activities and presentations at their own risk.

Additional sponsorship onsite for the event includes Twirl Bridal, Calypso Boutique and Kentucky Branded.

Any event-related questions can be answered by calling into the men’s basketball camp line at 859.257.9457 or 859.257.1916

