Mark Pope adds Cody Fueger to Kentucky staff

Mark Pope has the first official member of his coaching staff, Cody Fueger. The pair have worked together for 9 seasons since Pope gave Fueger his first role as a full-time assistant at Utah Valley in 2015. Prior to that he had served as director of basketball operations at BYU, Utah State, UC Riverside and Louisana Tech. Fueger began his career as a student assistant coach and video coordinator at Utah under Rick Majerus.

Pope said in the release:

“Cody Fueger and I have been together for 11 years now,” Pope said. “I’ll never forget taking the job together at Utah Valley and trying to imagine how we were going to build a program that had just recently moved into Division I. If you had told us we were going to get to walk into the Joe Craft Center and coach at Rupp Arena, neither of us would have ever believed it.

“Cody is one of the most innovative offensive minds in all of college basketball. He has a grounded, wild creativity that is pushing the envelope in how this game is growing. He has been the most loyal friend who has delivered in massive ways for our team. Cody builds incredible relationships with our players and nothing makes me happier than having him, Danielle and their family join the Big Blue Nation.”

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.