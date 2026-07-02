Mark Pope discusses Barnhart to Batt transition: "We're going to accomplish great things"

LEXINGTON, Ky. — July 1, 2026 marked the end of an era for University of Kentucky athletics. On a scorching Wednesday in the Bluegrass, for the first time in 24 years, Mitch Barnharnt was no longer the Athletics Director.

The J Batt era had begun.

"We've been blessed for the last 24 years and, for Mitch's sake, I like to say quarter century, we've been blessed to have the best person in the business," Kentucky men's basketball coach Mark Pope told BBN Tonight host Maggie Davis. "From this day forward, we will learn more and more and more about the incredible impact he had at Kentucky."

Pope detailed several stories of friendship and mentorship between himself and Barnhart, including a moment they shared after Pope's hot-mic comments at the UK-Auburn press conference, which resulted in a $25,000 fine by the SEC.

Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics Mark Pope and Mitch Barnhart after Kentucky beat Illinois 84-75 in the NCAA Tournament.

"I had an issue behind the scenes that nobody really heard about after the Auburn game," Pope joked of the viral moment. "Things got a little bit heated post press conference, yes, and as I was walking off the stage, a couple of words slipped out. You heard about that?"

"It's one of those moments that's so heated where the emotion is so high and, and like Mitch always does, we walked straight to to my locker room space. Just having an athletic director that can be there in that moment, that can be supportive and calming and have a 30,000-foot view for you is so impactful. I remember that moment with him."

Elliott Hess | UK Athletics Mitch Barnhart and Mark Pope at introductory press conference.

Pope also recalled his first formal day on the job, when Barnhart's vision for an introductory press conference inside Rupp Arena led to one of the most-memorable days in recent UK athletics history.

"Just over two years ago when we had the most incredible new coach press conference of all time," Pope remembered. "He actually was responsible for the idea behind that. The boldness of that vision."

If the introduction to 20-thousand fans was the loudest moment in Pope and Barnhart's history, Pope is eager to equally cherish a quiet one.

"He snuck into my office one day when we were just kind of going through the routine moments of the day. We talked for 15 minutes, like we did all the time, and he said, 'Hey, Mark, do you think we could pray together?' I've had very few friends that ever, ever approached me in that way and said, 'Hey, what if we pray together?'"

"You take Mitch: from the accomplishments to the friendships to the care to the great leadership and he is, you cannot replace him."

Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics Mark Pope and Mitch Barnhart at Barnhart's retirement celebration.

However, UK Athletics must do just that. To do so, the university has tapped J Batt to take over as both AD and the CEO of Champions Blue LLC, ushering in a truly-new era of raising revenue.

Pope believes the school's longtime leader laid the groundwork for Batt's new vision.

"[Barnhart] set the table perfectly for J to come here and just take it to the next level. And I think J is all about that - he couldn't be coming to a place with a better foundation," Pope said.

Elite place with an elite standard 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ugRmgOTRRa — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) June 17, 2026

"It's one of the things that J pointed out, like: 'Listen, I'm excited to be here because we're already so far ahead in trying to reinvent what college athletics is.' I have a relative who's been working on his staff for the last couple of years at Michigan State and couldn't speak more highly of him."

"And I think this is exactly how it's supposed to be," Pope continued. "Mitch is handing his torch to J, and J is going to go sprint ahead with it. We're going to accomplish great things. I can't wait until he's here with his family on campus full-time, and I can't wait for what the future brings."

BBN Tonight

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Maggie Davis is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Maggie at maggie.davis@wlex.tv