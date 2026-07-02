Mark Pope discusses current roster, if he'll add to it and NCAA 5-for-5 ruling: "It's Really Dynamic"

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky basketball team has arrived in Lexington, as the Cats transition from a "ramp-up" period into full-blown summer practices.

But has everyone arrived?

“Well, we have a spot open,” Mark Pope told CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein this week. “And there are a lot of intriguing things going on that are all pointed in very, very different directions.”

With 14 Wildcats on the roster, Pope still has options. International recruiting is always on the table, as is a reclassification for a future Cat who is currently committed for the 2027-28 season.

BBN Tonight host Maggie Davis sat down with Pope inside his office on Wednesday afternoon, and she asked a follow-up question on the completeness of the roster:

"I heard you say in another interview this roster might not be done," Davis began. "Do you have a timeline of when you might know if it is?"

"Well, this is going to probably stretch out a little bit further into the summer. And, you know, there are always so many moving parts, and recruiting now is so dynamic," Pope replied. "It's several steps. It's one: earning a commitment, and two: then you've got to figure out a number that works, contract language and everything else. So we'll keep going.

"I like the group we have right now a lot. They're a fun group to coach," Pope continued. "If we get to a space where we can finalize all the pieces of another player we will, but right now I'm enjoying coaching these guys, and we're also still really active recruiting."

In a world with endless options, how do you know when you have enough?

Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics Mark Pope at UK men’s basketball summer practice.

"For us right now, where we are with our roster, it's got to be a very uniquely-positioned piece that fits," Pope said. "Now, there are several different archetypes of pieces that would complement this roster really well. But there are also a lot of guys that are popping up as available, or have been available for a little while, that are not. They don't turn out to be the fit that's gonna work for this team. So it's really dynamic."

From continuing to recruit the high school ranks to the constant monitoring of the transfer portal, coupled with a growing interest in the international talent pool, dynamic doesn't begin to cover it.

"I actually really enjoy the process. You get to know so many people, so many great kids and so many families. So many around the world, you know, coaches and agents and advisers," Pope said. "The process is exhausting, but it's incredibly exciting."

Yet another reshaping of collegiate athletics will soon change that process, again, as the NCAA is set to adopt a new, age-based eligibility model. The Division I council approved the "5-for-5" rule this spring, granting athletes five seasons of competition within a five-year window, with very-narrow exceptions.

Is that good news or bad news for Kentucky?

Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics Mark Pope.

"I don't know if it's good or bad. It just is a different rule," Pope told Davis. "Every single player on every roster in America, with very few exceptions, is going to get to play at least one more year. That has a massive impact on your recruiting of high school kids again, much like COVID did."

"You have a chance to get a fifth-year player, and veteran players are really good. It kind of limits you in some ways to chasing the most high-profile, uber-talented, developed-physically players that can come step in and compete at the highest level of college right now. Or [recruiting] players that you think are going to come and be with you for several years."

"That middle - which is huge - between those two players probably is going to receive less less attention than they traditionally do," Pope concluded.

Pope later added, however, he believes every college basketball player and coach "loves" the 5-for-5 model, while acknowledging the consequences which will inherently limit some opportunities.

Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics Mark Pope and Alex Wilkins at UK men’s basketball practice.

"By our count, every year you'll have about 250 less players that actually ever have the opportunity to play Division-1 college basketball."

The adoption of the 5-for-5 model also means the vast majority of Kentucky's current roster, even the players listed as seniors, could return to the Bluegrass next year. The lone exception is Washington transfer Franck Kepnang, as the 6-foot-11 center has already received a medical hardship waiver in order to play his seventh season of college basketball this year.

"They're just the new rules we get to work in. And, you know, if you think about some of the players on our roster, the chance, the possibility of having them for next year is exciting for us."

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

Maggie Davis is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Maggie at maggie.davis@wlex.tv