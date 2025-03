Mark Pope Pop Quiz! (Full Segment)

How well have you been listening to Coach Mark Pope this year? Maggie Davis takes her flash cards to Broadway in Nashville to put BBN to the ultimate Kentucky vocab test!

We had a very-educational day on Broadway 👩‍🏫



It’s a Mark Pope pop quiz!!! Tonight at 7:30 only on @BBNTonight pic.twitter.com/iWekMUBQ9M — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) March 14, 2025

For more on the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18.