Mark Stoops named Bear Bryant Awards Fan Favorite Coach of the Week

Head coach Mark Stoops has been named the Bear Bryant Awards Fan Favorite Coach of the Week presented by Accenture, according to a release from the University of Kentucky.

Stoops led Kentucky to a 20-17 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday.

The release says, "Kentucky’s defense held Ole Miss to 17 points, 353 yards of total offense, 261 passing yards and 92 rushing yards. The Rebels entered the game leading the nation in scoring (55 points per game), total offense (670.8 yards per game) and passing offense (422.8 yards per game), while ranking 12th in rushing offense (248 yards per game)."

The university also said regarding the offense during the game, "The Wildcats’ offense totaled 20 points, 336 yards total offense, 93 rushing yards and 243 passing yards against an Ole Miss team that entered the game first in the nation in scoring defense (5.5 points per game) and rushing defense (34.5 yards per game) while rating 12th in the nation in total defense (239 yards per game)."

The University highlighted some notable moments from Saturday's game:



The two highest-ranked wins of the Stoops era are road games.

The win was the highest AP-ranked road win since a victory at No. 4 Penn State in 1977.

The win was UK’s first victory over an AP-ranked top six team since a victory over No. 1 LSU in 2007.

The previous record for highest-ranked road win at an SEC campus stadium was at No. 10 Vanderbilt (14-0) in 1947.

Kentucky has won three of its past four “true” road games.

You can read the entire release here.