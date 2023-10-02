Mark Stoops named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials named UK football head coach Mark Stoops as the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week presented by PNC Bank.

The award is designated by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. and goes to a coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week.

This comes after Kentucky beat No. 22/23 Florida 33-14 at Kroger Field to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The award also goes to a coach who embodies the award's three pillars of scholarship, leadership, and integrity.

