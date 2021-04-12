Matt Duvall etches name into UK History at Joe Walker Invitational

OXFORD, Miss — Matt Duvall broke the Kentucky freshman outdoor record in the 5000-meter run – a mark that had stood for 43 years – Saturday at the Joe Walker Invitational Track and Field Meet at the University of Mississippi.

Duvall covered the 5000 in 14:09.16, eclipsing the first-year outdoor time of 14:16.80 set by Dave Bensema in 1978. Duvall finished fifth among 57 competitors in the race. He now holds UK's indoor and outdoor frosh records in the 5000, as he posted a 14:23.49 indoor mark in February at the South Carolina Invitational. He has enjoyed an outstanding rookie year at UK, as he was named Southeastern Conference Male Freshman of the Year in cross country last fall.

The Wildcats also had a high finisher in the women's 5000, as junior Kaitlyn Lacy placed fourth among 40 runners. Her time of 16:26.63 is a personal best and improved her standing to No. 7 on UK's all-time list for that outdoor distance.

All totaled, 11 Wildcats set personal bests over the two days at the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex. Kentucky, ranked No. 9 in the nation among men's teams and No. 10 on the women's side, did not bring a complete team to this meet, with the focus being primarily on distance events and limited sprint action.

Friday's highlight was Perri Bockrath's second-place finish in the 3000-meter steeplechase. Her time of 10:07.50 improved her personal best by more than 25 seconds and landed her No. 2 on the all-time UK list for that event. Freshman Tori Herman is now No. 5 on the UK all-time list in the women's outdoor 1500m with her clocking of 4:18.72 Friday.

Kentucky's full squad will be back in action April 16-17 at the Tom Jones Memorial Meet at the University of Florida.

