Matt Ponatoski enrolls at the University of Kentucky; withdraws from MLB Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky football and baseball commit Matt Ponatoski will enroll at the University of Kentucky for the 2026-27 academic year.

Ponatoski is the No. 16-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2026. As a senior at Moeller High School in Ohio, he threw for 2,395 yards and 28 touchdowns in 12 games.

On the baseball diamond, Ponatoski was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 18th round of the 2026 MLB Draft with the No. 542 overall pick. He was also named the 2025 Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year in baseball.

Ponatoski had until July 27 to withdraw from the MLB Draft but chose to do so early, allowing him to enroll at Kentucky and join the Wildcats' football training camp ahead of the season.