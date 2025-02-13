Maxwell Hairston, Deone Walker, Eli Cox, Jamon Dumas-Johnson to Attend NFL Scouting Combine

Four former University of Kentucky football players—Maxwell Hairston, Deone Walker, Eli Cox, and Jamon Dumas-Johnson—have received invitations to showcase their skills at the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine, set to take place later this month in Indianapolis. Kentucky has had at least four players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine five straight seasons and six of the last seven.

Field drills are set to begin Feb. 27. The combine will be broadcast on the NFL Network, starting with defensive linemen and linebackers on Thursday, defensive backs and tight ends on Friday, quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs on Saturday, and concluding Sunday with the offensive linemen.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26 on Lambeau Field and Titletown campus in Green Bay, Wisconsin

