US Airforce Ret. Lt. Col. Tab Brinkman 9-11-21

Lieutenant Colonel Tab Brinkman is retired from the U.S Air Force, but that doesn't mean he's completely off the clock. The University of Kentucky graduate and loyal UK fan can sometimes be spotted above Kroger Field, leading the flyovers on game days.

Or maybe... You might even find him at one of Bill Meck's legendary tailgates!