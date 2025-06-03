Meet our new team member: Hannah Hamelback

Meet Hannah Hamelback! (6-2-25)

Before she tells your story, learn more about her own. Meet the newest member of our team, Hannah Hamelback!

"It has been a whirlwind. I graduated on May 8th and I started here 10 days later," Hamelback said. "Moving back home and starting here, it's been a crazy two weeks but it has been so much fun so far."

Hamelback is a proud native of Paris, Kentucky, and she grew up watching LEX 18.

"Covering the college I've grown up around, it's very surreal. I don't know if my brain has even comprehended the fact I'm in the position that I'm in, but like I've said, I'm just so thankful to be here."

Hamelback sat down with BBN Tonight hosts Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis to talk about her journey from Bourbon County High School, to Western Kentucky University and now, to a sports multimedia journalist role at LEX 18. In addition to her personal enthusiasm for sports and storytelling, she also credits her summer internship with BBN Tonight as a turning point in her young career.

BBN Tonight

"Those were the months that solidified I wanted to be in this industry in the first place, working alongside you all and everyone else with BBN Tonight and LEX 18."

For more on our new team member, watch our interview with Hamelback here:

Watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18.