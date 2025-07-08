Meet the Cats: Kentucky Basketball 2025-26

The BBN Tonight team introduces you the latest additions to Big Blue Nation ahead of Mark Pope's second season with Kentucky men's basketball.

Denzel Aberdeen:

Welcome to Lexington, Denzel Aberdeen.

The former Florida Gator and reigning National Champion sits down with Sierra Newton for his first formal interview since arriving on campus. Hear about the transition out of the Swamp, what this Kentucky team is doing to build pre-season chemistry off the court, how his early interactions with BBN have gone so far, and how he discovered his hidden talent.

Meet the Cats: Denzel Aberdeen (6-19-25)

Mo Dioubate:

After spending two seasons in Tuscaloosa, the 6'7" forward has officially settled in on Kentucky's campus.

With a few weeks under his belt and a handful of practices already behind him, hear Dioubate's take on what he brings to the team, how Mark Pope sealed the deal during his recruitment, and which former Wildcat he shares a mentor with... and a hometown! He sits down with Maggie Davis.

Meet the Cats: Mo Dioubate (6-20-25)

Jaland Lowe:

When asked about incoming point guard Jaland Lowe, his teammates used words like "flashy," "quick," "vocal," "comfortable" and "a true point guard."

What about in his own words?

BBN Tonight anchor and LEX 18 Sports Director Keith Farmer sat down with the rising junior to hear for himself. Hear from the lefty about his lofty goals for the season (one of which would be historic at Kentucky), his high-profile Godfather, and his hilarious first impression of UK men's basketball head coach, Mark Pope.

Meet the Cats: Jaland Lowe

Jayden Quaintance:

Jayden Quaintance is finally a Cat.

The one-time Kentucky commit, turned Arizona State freshman, turned Kentucky sophomore, sits down with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis for his first formal interview since arriving in Lexington to play for Mark Pope.

They discuss his path to the Bluegrass, the pride he takes in his defensive skill set, if he's tired of talking about his age (did you know he's only 17?!), and what he's learning about the game while recovering from the torn ACL that sidelined him in February.

Meet the Cats: Jayden Quaintance

Kam Williams:

Kam Williams became the first new player to commit to the Wildcats ahead of the 2025-26 season, while most fans still had tunnel vision on the NCAA Tournament. Because of that, he's flown a bit under-the-radar ever since.

Now that he's arrived on campus and started his summer work with the Wildcats, does he feel underrated? How is the Louisiana native handling being in the Bluegrass? Will his dad become a fan favorite within Big Blue Nation? Williams sat down with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis to discuss all that and more.

Meet the Cats: Kam Williams

