Meet the Fastest Cat on Campus: Falemana Tuufui

The freshman has broken UK's 50 freestyle record four times in the last three months
Photo by Avery Deweese | UK Athletics
Falemana Tuufui. Kentucky vs Louisville Dual Meet.
WATCH: Meet Falemana Tuufui, the fastest Cat on campus (1-21-26)

Meet the fastest Cat on campus, Falemana Tuufui.

The current SEC Co-Freshman of the Week has broken the UK swim program's 50 freestyle record four times in the last three months.

He talks with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis about what brought him from Briey, France to Lexington, Kentucky and how he's consistently shedding time in sport's shortest event.

The Wildcats will return to the pool this Friday at 5 p.m. to host Cincinnati for senior night. Admission is free at the Lancaster Aquatic Center on campus.

For more on Kentucky swimming and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

