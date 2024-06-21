Meet the Wildcats: UK Basketball 2024-25

Mark Pope started at square one to build this year's Kentucky men's basketball roster. In the two months since he was named head coach, he's added a dozen scholarship players. Now, you're meeting them, too!

From the incoming freshmen to the seniors he signed out of the transfer portal, we're introducing you to each and every new Wildcat. This article will be updated as additional interviews air on BBN Tonight.

BBN TONIGHT

BBN Tonight airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18. More exclusive interviews and full episodes are always available on BBNTonight.com