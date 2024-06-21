Meet the Wildcats: UK Basketball 2024-25

Mark Pope + assistant coaches
Mark Pope joins BBN Tonight (6-13-24)
Most likely to with Mark Pope (6-13-24)
Meet Cody Fueger, Men's basketball assistant coach (5-13-24)
Meet Alvin Brooks III, Men's basketball associate head coach (5-14-24)
Meet Jason Hart, MBB Assistant Coach (5-15-24)
Meet Mark Fox, MBB Associate Coach (5-16-24)
Mark Pope started at square one to build this year's Kentucky men's basketball roster. In the two months since he was named head coach, he's added a dozen scholarship players. Now, you're meeting them, too!
UK basketball players 2024-25
From the incoming freshmen to the seniors he signed out of the transfer portal, we're introducing you to each and every new Wildcat. This article will be updated as additional interviews air on BBN Tonight.
