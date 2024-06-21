Watch Now
Meet the Wildcats: UK Basketball 2024-25

BBN Tonight's one-on-one interviews with Mark Pope members of this year's Kentucky men's basketball team
Photo by Tyler Ruth | UK Athletics
Kentucky men’s basketball practice.
uk men's basketball team 2024 practice
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jun 21, 2024
Mark Pope + assistant coaches
Mark Pope joins BBN Tonight (6-13-24)
Most likely to with Mark Pope (6-13-24)
Meet Cody Fueger, Men's basketball assistant coach (5-13-24)
Meet Alvin Brooks III, Men's basketball associate head coach (5-14-24)
Meet Jason Hart, MBB Assistant Coach (5-15-24)
Meet Mark Fox, MBB Associate Coach (5-16-24)

Mark Pope started at square one to build this year's Kentucky men's basketball roster. In the two months since he was named head coach, he's added a dozen scholarship players. Now, you're meeting them, too!

UK basketball players 2024-25
Getting to know: Andrew Carr & Kerr Kriisa (6-19-24)
MEET THE CATS: Koby Brea (6-20-24)

From the incoming freshmen to the seniors he signed out of the transfer portal, we're introducing you to each and every new Wildcat. This article will be updated as additional interviews air on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18.

