Men's Basketball SEC Schedule Released

The SEC has announced the Kentucky Men's basketball conference schedule for the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats open conference play on December 29th with Missouri at home and close against the Florida Gators at Exactech Arena.

Kentucky plays Alabama, Florida, Tennesse, LSU, and Vanderbilt twice, once at home and once away, for one of the more difficult SEC slates. Also on the schedule are trips to Arkansas, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

In the previously announce non-conference schedule Kentucky plays Duke, Kansas, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Louisville.