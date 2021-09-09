Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Men's Basketball SEC Schedule Released

Opens with Missouri Dec. 29th
items.[0].image.alt
WLEX-TV
9-9 2021-22 UK Basketball SEC SCHEDULE FSG.jpg
Posted at 1:00 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 13:00:46-04

The SEC has announced the Kentucky Men's basketball conference schedule for the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats open conference play on December 29th with Missouri at home and close against the Florida Gators at Exactech Arena.

9-9 2021-22 UK Basketball SEC SCHEDULE FSG.jpg

Kentucky plays Alabama, Florida, Tennesse, LSU, and Vanderbilt twice, once at home and once away, for one of the more difficult SEC slates. Also on the schedule are trips to Arkansas, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

thumbnail_8-30 - BBN 2021 NON CONFERENCE SCHEDULE.png

In the previously announce non-conference schedule Kentucky plays Duke, Kansas, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Louisville.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give a Child a Book

Give A Child A Book