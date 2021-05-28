Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Starts Change & Impact Initiative for Stuttering

LEX18 — When former Kentucky Basketball player Michael Kidd-Gilchrist arrived on campus he had a stuttering problem. He never shied away from talking to the media while he also received help with his speech difficulties. Now, he's started an initiative to help others with the same issue. Kidd-Gilchrist has founded the Change & Impact Initiative for Stuttering.

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo talked with the former Wildcat about his decision to start this initiative. And, could he really be coming up on 10 years since helping UK win the 2012 National Championship?