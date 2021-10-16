Midseason State of the Program

LEX18 — Kentucky Football head coach Mark Stoops sits down with Maggie Davis for an exclusive midseason interview ahead of the 11th ranked Cats trip to Athens to take on the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
Posted at 8:05 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 20:05:30-04
LEX18 — Kentucky Football head coach Mark Stoops sits down with Maggie Davis for an exclusive midseason interview ahead of the 11th ranked Cats trip to Athens to take on the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.