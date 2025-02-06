Mike Hartline returns to UK football as offensive quality control coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Mike Hartline, quarterback for the Wildcats from 2006-10, will return to the University of Kentucky football program as an offensive quality control coach, head coach Mark Stoops announced Thursday. Hartline has 10 years of coaching experience with Division I stops at Ohio State, Cincinnati, Auburn, Charlotte and Coastal Carolina.

“We are excited for Mike Hartline to return to Kentucky,” Stoops said. “It was the right time and opportunity to bring him back and I know he will be an asset to our coaching staff.”

Hartline’s most recent stop was as an offensive analyst at Coastal Carolina in 2024, helping guide the Chanticleers to a berth in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The 2023 season was spent at Charlotte as the pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach and in 2022, he was an offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at Auburn.

“When I first got into coaching it was always in the back of my mind how thrilled I would be to return to Kentucky, and if the timing was right I wouldn’t hesitate to come back,” Hartline said. “My coaches made an incredible impact on me, and I hope to return the favor.

“I’ve stayed in touch with Coach Stoops over the years and admire the coaching staffs and teams he has put together to take the program to where it is today.”

Hartline also gained valuable experience as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Division II Ohio Dominican (2019-2021). In 2021, Hartline’s Panthers offense averaged 381.5 yards per game with a pair of First Team All-Great Midwest Conference stars in running back Frederick Pitts and wide receiver David Turner. In a shortened 2021 spring season, the Panthers produced G-MAC co-Freshman of the Year Travis Whittaker. In his first season at ODU, the Panthers completion percentage of 62.9 ranked 13th in the nation.

Prior to ODU, Hartline spent two years at Cincinnati as the offensive quality control coach and assistant quarterbacks coach. He helped the Bearcats to an 11-2 record in 2018, including a victory over Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl and a win at UCLA.

His first coaching experience was at Ohio State (2015-16), where he worked with quarterbacks Cardale Jones, JT Barrett, Joe Burrow and Dwayne Haskins. The Buckeyes had a two-year record of 24-3 with two trips to the Fiesta Bowl.

During his four-year Wildcat career, Hartline threw for 5,680 yards and 38 touchdowns. After redshirting the 2006 season and seeing limited action as a redshirt freshman in 2007, Hartline took over starting duties in 2008. He started the first eight games, then returned to the starting lineup for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl where he completed 19-of-31 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown and was named UK’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player. In total for the season, he completed 172-of-311 passes for 1,666 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2009, he started the first five games before suffering a knee injury at South Carolina.

In his final season, he returned with a vengeance, completing 268-of-405 passes for 3,178 yards and 23 touchdowns, leading the Cats to the BBVA Compass Bowl.

One of the most memorable games of that season was when he and Randall Cobb led the Cats to a 31-28 win over South Carolina. He threw for a career-high 349 yards and four touchdowns and earned National Performer of the Week and National Quarterback of the Week honors.

Hartline also guided the Wildcats to three straight victories over rival Louisville from 2008-10, making him the only quarterback in Governor’s Cup history to be the starter in three consecutive wins.

After his collegiate career, he had stints in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts in 2011 and New England Patriots in 2012.

A native of Canton, Ohio, Hartline, 36, attended GlenOak High School where he became the starting quarterback midway through his sophomore season. As a senior, he threw for 1,523 yards and six touchdowns while adding 533 rushing yards and 12 more TDs on the ground. His brother, Brian, also starred at GlenOak and later Ohio State and is currently the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Buckeyes.

Hartline received his bachelor’s degree in exercise science at Kentucky in May of 2011. He and his wife, Jennifer, have one son, Colton.