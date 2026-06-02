Milan Momcilovic, nation's leading 3-point shooter, commits to Kentucky Basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Milan Momcilovic has committed to Kentucky basketball after withdrawing from the NBA Draft before the NCAA deadline. The Iowa State transfer averaged 16.9 points per game and shot a nation-leading 48.7% from 3-point range last season, ranking fifth in the country in total 3-pointers made.

Momcilovic made the news official on his Instagram page Monday night, saying: "Let's do this, #BBN"

Momcilovic reportedly chose Kentucky over Louisville, St. John's and Arizona. He helped Iowa State reach the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 last season after the Cyclones defeated Kentucky in the second round.

In ESPN's latest mock draft, the sharpshooter was projected to be picked at No. 38 and unlikely to be a first-round selection. NBA second-round picks rarely receive guaranteed contracts. Momcilivic is the third-ranked player in the transfer portal according to On3's player rankings.

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