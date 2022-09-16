Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Mitch Barnhart announces launch of UK Invests, $7.5 million donation to UK athletics

Fcurl7oX0AIG_0e.jpg
Posted at 11:05 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 11:11:49-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — The University of Kentucky Athletic Director, Mitch Barnhart, met with the UK Board of Trustees Thursday night and announced a few things regarding Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) and student-athletes.

Barnhart announced over 1,300 deals have been signed by student-athletes in the first year of NIL. He talked about the new UK Invests program, allowing athletes and, eventually, students to invest.

"Through the initiative, all UK students (undergraduate, graduate, and professional students) will have the opportunity to deepen their understanding of financial wellness, practice financial investing and receive monetary rewards for institution-identified healthy behaviors."

He also announced that Joe and Kelly Craft are donating $7.5 million towards renovations to the Nutter Field House to support Kentucky football's new indoor facility. As well as reconstruction of a new indoor track facility, which will be named after Jim Green, the first African American athlete to graduate from UK.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m

Big Blue Nation - Weeknights at 7:30!