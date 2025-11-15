Mo Dioubate leads No. 9 Wildcats in 99-53 Victory over Eastern Illinois

A dunk from Mo Dioubate started the scoring at Rupp Arena on Friday night, and Kentucky never trailed in its 99-53 bounce-back win over Eastern Illinois.

Dioubate led the Wildcats with 20 points and 11 rebounds for the double-double. Denzel Aberdeen contributed 13 points, while Otega Oweh added 12. Andrija Jelavic and Malachi Moreno each scored 11 points in the victory.

Starting point guard Jaland Lowe did not play after reaggravating the shoulder he injured before the season during the Blue-White Game. Coach Mark Pope said they are still evaluating the best course of action for getting Lowe healthy.

Kentucky returns to action Tuesday night, facing Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. EST, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

