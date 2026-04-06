Mo Dioubate to enter transfer portal after one season

Junior forward Mo Dioubate will enter his name into the transfer portal, according to a post on his Instagram account where he collaborated with On3's Joe Tipton to break the news.

The Queens native has one more year of eligibility remaining after spending just one season in Lexington.

As a junior this year, the now-former Cat averaged about nine points, 5.5 rebounds and one assist per game.

For more on Kentucky Basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.