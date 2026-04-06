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Mo Dioubate to enter transfer portal after one season

Mo Dioubate
Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Mouhamed Dioubate. Kentucky beat Eastern Illinois 99-53.
Mo Dioubate
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Junior forward Mo Dioubate will enter his name into the transfer portal, according to a post on his Instagram account where he collaborated with On3's Joe Tipton to break the news.

The Queens native has one more year of eligibility remaining after spending just one season in Lexington.

As a junior this year, the now-former Cat averaged about nine points, 5.5 rebounds and one assist per game.

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