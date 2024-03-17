Watch Now
Morehead State to play Illinois in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

Michael Conroy/AP
Morehead State guard Kalil Thomas (15) shoots against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 6:06 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 18:41:59-04

The Morehead State Eagles, the 14th seed in the East region, will face the Big 10 Champions, 3 seed Illinois. Morehead's first round and second round games of the NCAA Tournament will be played in Omaha, Nebraska. The East Region is hosted in Boston, Ma for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8.

The Eagles are coming off an OVC Championship over Little Rock on March 9. Morehead State finished the season 26-8 and 14-4 in the conference. The team had a great showing for their selection Sunday watch party

