Morehead State to play Illinois in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

The Morehead State Eagles, the 14th seed in the East region, will face the Big 10 Champions, 3 seed Illinois. Morehead's first round and second round games of the NCAA Tournament will be played in Omaha, Nebraska. The East Region is hosted in Boston, Ma for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8.

The @MSUEagles a little excited to see their name and taking on Illinois as a 14 seed. pic.twitter.com/zPABOO5RbA — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) March 17, 2024

The Eagles are coming off an OVC Championship over Little Rock on March 9. Morehead State finished the season 26-8 and 14-4 in the conference. The team had a great showing for their selection Sunday watch party

The @MSUEaglesMBB team has signed autographs and are holding a watch party on campus. Eagles ready to see where they’ll start in the NCAA Tournament after winning the @OVCSports #SOARHigher pic.twitter.com/TIjAbpFoaL — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) March 17, 2024

