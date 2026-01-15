Moreno's buzzer-beater lifts Kentucky past LSU after sluggish start

Malachi Moreno won it at the buzzer, sinking a game-winning shot as time expired to help Kentucky overcome another sluggish first half. Kentucky beats LSU 75-74.

The Wildcats improved to 11-6 overall and 2-2 in Southeastern Conference play with the victory.

MALACHI MORENO FOR THE WIN 😼😼😼😼😼😼😼 pic.twitter.com/6fXGVwMNBA — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 15, 2026

Moreno's heroics at the buzzer came after playing the entire second half in foul trouble. He picked up his third foul less than a minute into the second half, but finished with 10 points and eight rebounds while leading Kentucky with a plus-10 rating.

Tale of two halves

Kentucky managed just 22 points in the first half, shooting 26% from the field and 2 of 12 from 3-point range. Otega Oweh and Andrija Jelavic, both starters, led the Wildcats with six points each.

Kentucky committed five turnovers to just two assists in the opening half as the offense struggled to find rhythm.

.@KentuckyMBB’s largest halftime deficits against LSU at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center:



- 19 points (February 27th, 1982)



- 17 points (January 13th, 1990)



- 16 points (January 14th, 2026)



- 16 points (February 15th, 1994) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) January 15, 2026

The second half was a complete turnaround. Denzel Aberdeen, who was held scoreless in the first half, came out of the locker room aggressively, scoring five quick points and finishing with 17.

The Wildcats shot 65% from the field and 73% from 3-point range with 12 assists in the second half. Aberdeen and Oweh played all 20 minutes, combining for 32 of Kentucky's 53 second-half points.

Kentucky next travels to Knoxville to face Tennessee on Saturday. Tipoff is set for noon EST on ESPN.

